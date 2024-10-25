Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues father, sons after boat capsizes south of Lanai

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rescues a father and his two sons from the water after their boat capsized approximately 7 miles south of the island of Lanai Oct. 26, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders heard a mayday call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 12:10 p.m. and dispatched aircrews to search west of Maui, south of Lanai, and west of Kaho’olawe. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

