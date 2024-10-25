Coast Guard rescues father, sons after boat capsizes south of Lanai

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rescues a father and his two sons from the water after their boat capsized approximately 7 miles south of the island of Lanai Oct. 26, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders heard a mayday call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 12:10 p.m. and dispatched aircrews to search west of Maui, south of Lanai, and west of Kaho’olawe. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)