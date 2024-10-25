Coast Guard rescues father, sons after boat capsizes south of Lanai

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rescues a father and his two sons from the water after their boat capsized approximately 7 miles south of the island of Lanai Oct. 26, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders heard a mayday call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 12:10 p.m. and dispatched aircrews to search west of Maui, south of Lanai, and west of Kaho’olawe. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941517
|VIRIN:
|241026-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110648447
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.