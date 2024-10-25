Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs man from a charter fishing vessel approximately 75 miles offshore from Destin, Florida.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 48-year-old man Saturday from a charter fishing vessel approximately 75 miles offshore from Destin, Florida. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the man aboard, and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941516
    VIRIN: 241026-G-CS621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110648446
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    uscg
    New Orleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download