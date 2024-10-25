Coast Guard medevacs man from a charter fishing vessel approximately 75 miles offshore from Destin, Florida.

The Coast Guard medevaced a 48-year-old man Saturday from a charter fishing vessel approximately 75 miles offshore from Destin, Florida. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the man aboard, and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941516
|VIRIN:
|241026-G-CS621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110648446
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.