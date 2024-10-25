Thousands run with Marines at the 49th MCM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Runners participate in the 49th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 20,000 participants, more than 2,200 Marines and Sailors, and 1,500 civilian volunteers. Known as "The People's Marathon," there is no prize money for top finishers; all runners were celebrated for their honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James H. Frank)