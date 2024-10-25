Thousands run with Marines at the 49th MCM

Runners participate in the 49th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 20,000 participants, more than 2,200 Marines and Sailors, and 1,500 civilian volunteers. Known as "The People's Marathon," there is no prize money for top finishers; all runners were celebrated for their honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James H. Frank)
|10.27.2024
|10.27.2024 15:36
|B-Roll
|941515
|241027-M-QJ238-1001
|DOD_110648428
|00:14:53
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|3
|3
