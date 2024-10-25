Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thousands run with Marines at the 49th MCM

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Video by James Frank 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Runners participate in the 49th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 20,000 participants, more than 2,200 Marines and Sailors, and 1,500 civilian volunteers. Known as "The People's Marathon," there is no prize money for top finishers; all runners were celebrated for their honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James H. Frank)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941515
    VIRIN: 241027-M-QJ238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110648428
    Length: 00:14:53
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Thousands run with Marines at the 49th MCM, by James Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCB Quantico
    #runwithmarines
    49MCM

