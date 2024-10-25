Intrepid Maven 25.1: Teaser

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in unilateral training during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Jordan, Oct 21-25, 2024. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the United States Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
