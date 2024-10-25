Intrepid Maven 25.1: Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in unilateral training during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Jordan, Oct 21-25, 2024. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the United States Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)