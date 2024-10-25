U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System Launchers to execute fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|10.24.2024
|10.27.2024 06:49
|B-Roll
|941509
|241024-M-MQ870-2001
|DOD_110648104
|00:13:10
|YAUSUBETSU, HOKKAIDO, JP
|4
|4
This work, KS25 | HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live Fire at Yausubetsu, Japan (Slow-Motion 120 FPS), by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
