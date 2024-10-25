Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25 | HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live Fire at Yausubetsu, Japan (Slow-Motion 120 FPS)

    YAUSUBETSU, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System Launchers to execute fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.   (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn) 

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 06:49
    Location: YAUSUBETSU, HOKKAIDO, JP

