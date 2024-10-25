KS 25 | 12th MLR Marines Establish Fire Direction Center

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, establish a Fire Direction Center during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Training Area Yasubetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941506
|VIRIN:
|241023-M-MQ870-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110648054
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
