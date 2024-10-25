Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineers Shoot For Excellence

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed, Sgt. Steve Asfall and Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army combat engineer Staff Sgt. Steven Edgar, assigned to the 3rd Brigade engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, discusses his training mission for soldiers to conduct tactical movement drills with an Urban Operations Training Systems (UOTS) during a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The CTE and UOTS allow for Soldiers to conduct exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. Tactical movement drills from a cornerstone of military training regimens, enhancing operational effectiveness and fostering team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 15:21
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

