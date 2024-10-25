Combat Engineers Shoot For Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army combat engineer Staff Sgt. Steven Edgar, assigned to the 3rd Brigade engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, discusses his training mission for soldiers to conduct tactical movement drills with an Urban Operations Training Systems (UOTS) during a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The CTE and UOTS allow for Soldiers to conduct exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. Tactical movement drills from a cornerstone of military training regimens, enhancing operational effectiveness and fostering team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)