Combat Engineers Shoot For Excellence

U.S. Army combat engineer Staff Sgt. Steven Edgar, assigned to the 3rd Brigade engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, discusses his training mission for soldiers to conduct tactical movement drills with an Urban Operations Training Systems (UOTS) during a Collective Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The CTE and UOTS allow for Soldiers to conduct exercises that prepare an organizational team such as a squad, aircrew, battalion, or multi-service task force to accomplish required military tasks as a unit. Tactical movement drills from a cornerstone of military training regimens, enhancing operational effectiveness and fostering team cohesion. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941495
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-CJ520-3981
|Filename:
|DOD_110647816
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
