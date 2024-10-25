Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE completing FEMA debris clearing missions in response to Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Trees and vegetative debris are removed from roadways and service roads at the North Carolina Arboretum, Oct. 23, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to complete FEMA assigned debris clearing missions and is working with local, state and federal agencies to clear debris from Western, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941492
    VIRIN: 241024-A-PA223-9870
    Filename: DOD_110647718
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE completing FEMA debris clearing missions in response to Hurricane Helene, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    USACE
    debris removal
    helene24
    heleneUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download