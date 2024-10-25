USACE completing FEMA debris clearing missions in response to Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Trees and vegetative debris are removed from roadways and service roads at the North Carolina Arboretum, Oct. 23, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to complete FEMA assigned debris clearing missions and is working with local, state and federal agencies to clear debris from Western, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)