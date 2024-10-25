U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, respond to simulated explosive devices and weapons on Target Island during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 01:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941486
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-BL115-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110647538
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines conduct EOD Training, by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
