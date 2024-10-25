Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines conduct EOD Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, respond to simulated explosive devices and weapons on Target Island during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 01:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941486
    VIRIN: 241024-M-BL115-1001
    Filename: DOD_110647538
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines conduct EOD Training, by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni, Marines, EOD, Explosions, KS25, Demolition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download