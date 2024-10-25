U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, service members with the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection, and service members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct small unmanned aircraft system, fires, communications, and medical subject matter expert exchanges, leading to a humanitarian aid and disaster relief demonstration during KAMANDAG 8 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 14-21, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, JGSDF, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 01:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941485
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-DC769-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110647537
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|BURGOS, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-SEA, Transfer of Knowledge: KAMANDAG 8, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.