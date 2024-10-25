KS25 | HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live Fire at Yausubetsu, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members utilize High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System Launchers to execute fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)