Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS25 | HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live Fire at Yausubetsu, Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members utilize High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System Launchers to execute fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)     

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 02:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941484
    VIRIN: 241024-M-MQ870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110647531
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS25 | HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live Fire at Yausubetsu, Japan, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow 

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download