Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Horse Cavalry Detachment Carries On Tradition, Heritage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Trenton Pallone 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Evans, infantryman and Saddle worker of the 1st Cavalry Division, speaks in an interview at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024. The Infantryman's daily duty is to provide care for military horses, train horsemanship, and maintain the of heritage and legacy of cavalry horses. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Pallone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 10:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 941483
    VIRIN: 241024-A-DY531-4589
    Filename: DOD_110647528
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Horse Cavalry Detachment Carries On Tradition, Heritage, by SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    horse
    history
    cavalry
    training
    Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download