Horse Cavalry Detachment Carries On Tradition, Heritage

U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Evans, infantryman and Saddle worker of the 1st Cavalry Division, speaks in an interview at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024. The Infantryman's daily duty is to provide care for military horses, train horsemanship, and maintain the of heritage and legacy of cavalry horses. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Pallone)