    KAMANDAG 8 Highlight

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Pacific Marines work alongside Philippine Marines, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, and Republic of Korea special reconnaissance Marines during KAMANDAG 8 in the Republic of the Philippines, Oct. 15 - 22, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 22:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941479
    VIRIN: 241025-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_110647394
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    KAMANDAG 8, 15th MEU, MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM, Hawaii, Republic of the Philippines, MRF-SEA

