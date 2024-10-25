KAMANDAG 8 Highlight

Pacific Marines work alongside Philippine Marines, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, and Republic of Korea special reconnaissance Marines during KAMANDAG 8 in the Republic of the Philippines, Oct. 15 - 22, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
|10.25.2024
|10.25.2024 22:15
|Package
|941479
|241025-M-JK065-1001
|DOD_110647394
|00:00:54
|CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
