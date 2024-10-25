Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEP 2024 CCSS S06: Chronic Multisymptom Illness: Keys to Successful Evaluation and Management of a Challenging Condition

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    S06: Chronic Multisymptom Illness: Keys to Successful Evaluation and Management of a Challenging Condition

    Drew A. Helmer, MD, MS
    Deputy Director, Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness, and Safety (IQuESt), Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
    Professor, Health Services Research, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 19:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941473
    VIRIN: 240912-O-TR044-3495
    Filename: DOD_110647267
    Length: 00:59:33
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SEP 2024 CCSS S06: Chronic Multisymptom Illness: Keys to Successful Evaluation and Management of a Challenging Condition, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multisymptom

