S05: Enhanced Engagement: The Evolving Relationship between FDA and DoD Regulatory Authorities
Jeremiah J. Kelly, JD
Attorney, Venable, LLP
Former Chief, FDA Regulatory Law Division in the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate (JAG), US Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 19:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941472
|VIRIN:
|240912-O-TR044-4112
|Filename:
|DOD_110647236
|Length:
|01:01:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SEP 2024 CCSS S05: Enhanced Engagement: The Evolving Relationship between FDA and DoD Regulatory Authorities, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.