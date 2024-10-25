Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEP 2024 CCSS S03: Risks and Countermeasures for the Musculoskeletal Systems in the Extreme Environment of Aviators and Astronauts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    S03: Risks and Countermeasures for the Musculoskeletal Systems in the Extreme Environment of Aviators and Astronauts

    Jeffrey A Jones, MD, MS FACS, FACPM, FAsMA
    Deputy Executive, Inpatient Services, Operative Care Line
    Chief of Urology, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
    Professor, Department of Urology and Center for Space Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas

    Brody Fleming, B.S.
    Medical Student
    Center for Space Medicine Tract
    Baylor College of Medicine
    Houston, Texas

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 19:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941469
    VIRIN: 240912-O-TR044-3107
    Filename: DOD_110647137
    Length: 00:47:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEP 2024 CCSS S03: Risks and Countermeasures for the Musculoskeletal Systems in the Extreme Environment of Aviators and Astronauts, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviators
    Astronauts
    Musculoskeletal Systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download