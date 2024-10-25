Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MIG Marine trains for next round

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher, Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz and Sgt. Michael Virtue

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kymani A. Ramsay, an inventory management specialist with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, trains for an upcoming boxing match in Escondido, California, Oct. 12, 2024. Ramsay has been boxing since he was seven years old and currently represents the Marine Corps in amateur boxing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher, Sgt. Michael Virtue and Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 19:00
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Warrior
    Boxing
    Marines
    Personality
    I MIG
    USMC Boxing Team

