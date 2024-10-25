I MIG Marine trains for next round

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kymani A. Ramsay, an inventory management specialist with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, trains for an upcoming boxing match in Escondido, California, Oct. 12, 2024. Ramsay has been boxing since he was seven years old and currently represents the Marine Corps in amateur boxing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher, Sgt. Michael Virtue and Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)