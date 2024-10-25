U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kymani A. Ramsay, an inventory management specialist with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, trains for an upcoming boxing match in Escondido, California, Oct. 12, 2024. Ramsay has been boxing since he was seven years old and currently represents the Marine Corps in amateur boxing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher, Sgt. Michael Virtue and Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 19:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941467
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-M0315-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110647058
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I MIG Marine trains for next round, by Sgt Samuel Fletcher, LCpl Fabian Ortiz and Sgt Michael Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.