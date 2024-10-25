Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Global Thunder 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing perform checks and maintenance for the B-52H Stratofortresses to prepare for Global Thunder 25 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 16, 2024. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. This exercise is not in response to action by any nation or other actors. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941464
    VIRIN: 241016-F-IM610-1001
    Filename: DOD_110647033
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Global Thunder 25, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    readiness
    Global Thunder 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download