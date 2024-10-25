Exercise Global Thunder 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing perform checks and maintenance for the B-52H Stratofortresses to prepare for Global Thunder 25 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 16, 2024. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. This exercise is not in response to action by any nation or other actors. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)