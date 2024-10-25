Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chicago Bears - Veterans Day FOX - Davies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A Veteran's Day shoutout for the Chicago Bears from 1st Lt. Davies at the 134th Air Refueling Wing on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Knoxville, TN.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941435
    VIRIN: 241025-Z-GX596-1002
    Filename: DOD_110646372
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago Bears - Veterans Day FOX - Davies, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shoutout
    Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears Shout out
    Chicago Bears Shoutout
    NFLBears

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download