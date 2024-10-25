Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Veteran's Day FOX - Pridgett

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A Veteran's Day shoutout for the Jacksonville Jaguars from Master Sergeant Pridgett at the I.G. Brown Education and Training Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Knoxville, TN.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941433
    VIRIN: 241025-Z-GX596-1001
    Filename: DOD_110646336
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville Jaguars - Veteran's Day FOX - Pridgett, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shoutout
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville Jaguars Shout Out
    Veteran's Day
    NFLJaguars

