AUSA 2024 - The Sergeant Major of the Army Professional Development Forum: The Theatre Army
Speaker:
SMA Daniel A. Dailey, United States Army Retired, Vice President, NCO & Soldier Programs,
Association of the United States Army
Moderator:
CSM Rodger Mansker, United States Army Retired, Program Manager, Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army
Panel:
CSM Jason Schmidt, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Pacific
CSM Jeremiah E. Inman, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Europe and Africa
CSM JoAnn Naumann, Command Sergeant Major, United
States Army Special Operations Command
CSM John T. Raines, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army National Guard Panelist: CSM Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Reserve Command
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 09:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|941405
|Filename:
|DOD_110645609
|Length:
|01:35:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AUSA 2024 - The Sergeant Major of the Army Professional Development Forum: The Theatre Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.