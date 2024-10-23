Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 - The Sergeant Major of the Army Professional Development Forum: The Theatre Army

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Speaker: 

    SMA Daniel A. Dailey, United States Army Retired, Vice President, NCO & Soldier Programs,
    Association of the United States Army 

    Moderator: 

    CSM Rodger Mansker, United States Army Retired, Program Manager, Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army 

    Panel:
    CSM Jason Schmidt, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Pacific 

    CSM Jeremiah E. Inman, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Europe and Africa 

    CSM JoAnn Naumann, Command Sergeant Major, United
    States Army Special Operations Command 

    CSM John T. Raines, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army National Guard Panelist: CSM Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Reserve Command

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 941405
    Filename: DOD_110645609
    Length: 01:35:25
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Daniel A. Dailey
    AUSA2024

