AUSA 2024 - Small Business Seminar, Part 5

AUSA 2024 - Small Business Seminar Director’s Panel
Kimberly D. Buehler, Director, Office of Small Business Programs, United States Army
Farooq A. Mitha, Director, Office of Small Business Programs, United States Department of Defense
Scott A. Kiser, Director, Office of Small Business Programs, United States Air Force
Arveice Washington, Director, Office of Small Business Programs, Department of the Navy
Daniele Kurze, Director, Office of Small Business Programs, Defense Logistics Agency
