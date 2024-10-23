Social Media Reel: The Art of Camouflage

This vertical social media reel features U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade as they apply camouflage face paint and conduct visual signaling techniques during patrol lanes training in preparation for the testing phase of E3B, Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 23, 2024.
This year's E3B is hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including Partners and Allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)
