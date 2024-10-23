KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: 15th MEU Conducts Live-Fire Ranges with Philippine, ROK Armed Forces

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, conduct live-fire ranges with Philippine National Police, Marines and special operations forces coast guardsmen, and Republic of Korea special reconnaissance Marines during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 18 and 19, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|10.19.2024
|10.25.2024 05:45
|B-Roll
|941396
|241019-M-YF186-2001
|DOD_110645355
|00:03:15
|MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PH
|0
|0
