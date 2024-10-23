The U.S. and ROK forces united for physically and mentally intense training to validate their leadership under pressure, demonstrating the strength of the 71-year-old ROK-U.S. Alliance. Every year, senior enlisted leaders from across the Korean Peninsula take part in the Mangudai challenge to build strong bonds and validate their proficiency as enlisted leaders by competing in friendly, squad-based events that challenge their ability to perform skill level 10 Soldiering tasks.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 04:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941382
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-CG814-9403
|Filename:
|DOD_110645175
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mangudai 2024 D-1, by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.