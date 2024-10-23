2nd Infantry Division Headed to DA level Field Cooking Competition

Camp Humphreys, South Korea - It has been confirmed, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division has the best Army field cooks in the Pacific. Members of 581st Quartermaster Company, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade took first place in the U.S. Army Pacific Command’s 57th Annual Philip A. Connelly Award Competition and will go on to compete in the Department of the Army competition early next year.
