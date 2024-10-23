Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS 25 | 12th MLR HIMARS Functions Check

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, conduct High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems function checks alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members before receiving fire missions in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 01:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941379
    VIRIN: 241022-M-MQ870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110645086
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | 12th MLR HIMARS Functions Check, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    3d MARDIV
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    12th MLR

