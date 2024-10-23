KS 25 | 12th MLR HIMARS Functions Check

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, conduct High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems function checks alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members before receiving fire missions in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 01:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941379
|VIRIN:
|241022-M-MQ870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110645086
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
