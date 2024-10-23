A video spot showcasing ways to be a responsible ambassador while in Japan. Plan your night and utilize base services to get you home safely, as well as, having a sober driver to escort you home after a night out. Drinking and driving in the service is a crime punishable by loss of rank or pay and a the very real possibility of being forced to serve in restricted areas.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 00:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941376
|VIRIN:
|241010-N-XP917-9870
|Filename:
|DOD_110645068
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arrive Alive, Don't Drink and Drive, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.