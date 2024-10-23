Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arrive Alive, Don't Drink and Drive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    A video spot showcasing ways to be a responsible ambassador while in Japan. Plan your night and utilize base services to get you home safely, as well as, having a sober driver to escort you home after a night out. Drinking and driving in the service is a crime punishable by loss of rank or pay and a the very real possibility of being forced to serve in restricted areas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 00:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941376
    VIRIN: 241010-N-XP917-9870
    Filename: DOD_110645068
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrive Alive, Don't Drink and Drive, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    safety
    Dont Drink and Drive
    225-Ride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download