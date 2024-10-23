Arrive Alive, Don't Drink and Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video spot showcasing ways to be a responsible ambassador while in Japan. Plan your night and utilize base services to get you home safely, as well as, having a sober driver to escort you home after a night out. Drinking and driving in the service is a crime punishable by loss of rank or pay and a the very real possibility of being forced to serve in restricted areas.