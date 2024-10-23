PACUP - 8th Fighter Wing MARE

The 8th Fighter Wing conducted a major accident response exercise (MARE) here at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct 18, 2024. The MARE showcases the ability of various units around base to work together in unison during an aircraft-related emergency, practicing real-time coordination and communication. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks & Erin Currie)
