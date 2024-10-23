Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACUP - 8th Fighter Wing MARE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie and Senior Airman Antwain Hanks

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Fighter Wing conducted a major accident response exercise (MARE) here at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct 18, 2024. The MARE showcases the ability of various units around base to work together in unison during an aircraft-related emergency, practicing real-time coordination and communication. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks & Erin Currie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 00:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 941369
    VIRIN: 241018-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110645030
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP - 8th Fighter Wing MARE, by SrA Erin Currie and SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    MARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download