Tinian Island: WWII's Busiest Airfield Comes Back Into Focus

At one point in time, Tinian was the largest airfield in the Pacific region. While not currently operational, this historic island is still considered to be one of the most important battlegrounds in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. military today.



Despite its relatively small size of about 39 square miles, this mighty territory in the Mariana Islands quickly became a strategic foothold for both Japanese and American forces following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. In 1944, the U.S. military captured Tinian, establishing a crucial base for air operations against Japan. The island was home to the U.S. military’s largest B-29 Superfortress fleet, which launched the atomic bombs that ended World War II.



Following the end of WWII, military activity on Tinian ceased, which resulted in the deterioration of its airfields. With the island now re-emerging as a key strategic location for the U.S. military, the 513 ERHS is working alongside Navy Seabees to restore Tinian’s runways and return them to operable conditions.



Don’t miss this captivating video that delves into Tinian’s rich history and explores how Engineers are shaping the island to support the USAF’s mission in 2024 and beyond.