    Let's Talk Red Hill Episode 4, Part I: Safe Waters Website

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Let's Talk Red Hill is your source for the latest updates and insights on the Navy's progress at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This podcast is dedicated to keeping you informed, addressing your concerns, and sharing progress straight from the experts leading the way.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 19:33
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    environment
    water testing
    water quality
    Red Hill
    Safe Waters Website

