    Luke Days 2024 Day 1 Highlights

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Highlights from Day One of Luke Days 2024. A semi-annual air show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Consisting of static displays, STEM City, food/merchandise vendors, aerobatic maneuvers and tactical demonstrations from both military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941327
    VIRIN: 240323-F-JH362-3206
    Filename: DOD_110644371
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air show
    Military
    56th Fighter Wing
    United State Air Force
    Luke Days 2024

