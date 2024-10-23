BACH Hosts “Footprints On Our Heart” Remembrance, Support Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital recently held a “Footprints on our Hearts” event on the lawn outside the hospital’s “A” Bldg. entrance.



This annual remembrance ceremony, organized by the hospital's perinatal bereavement nurses and chaplain, is dedicated to military families who have lost a baby due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, intrauterine fetal demise, stillbirth, or infant death.



“The loss of a child is a heartbreaking event for any parent. This ceremony creates a space to remember these children and to honor their loss, while also providing the wider Fort Campbell community an opportunity to express support and love,” said Chaplain (Maj.) David Ruderman, BACH Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care chief.



Held in conjunction with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, this event focuses on remembrance, healing, and connection for those who have shared this painful experience. Miscarriages, which occur before 20 weeks of pregnancy, happen in 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies nationwide. Stillbirth, a loss occurring after 20 weeks, affects about 1 in 160 births.



The event featured a guest speaker, remembrance activities, and a walk around BACH’s wellness track for reflection and unity.



“Promoting pregnancy and infant loss awareness is important, especially in our military community, because it increases the likelihood that grieving families will receive understanding and support during a difficult time. Military families may be assigned far from their extended family and their partner may even be deployed – it’s always important to have support, but especially in times of grief,” said Ruderman.



“Footprints on our Hearts allows them to find hope and strength in one another through that shared experience.”



BACH offers a monthly bereavement support group on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the hospital chapel. Families can connect and share their grief with others.