    97 AMXS C-17 Flight B-Roll package

    ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Mr. Jeff Cunningham, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) C-17 flight chief, discusses the 24-hour maintenance schedule and the roles of a production supervisor at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 17, 2024. The 97 AMXS C-17 flight is in charge of 17 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, providing maintenance on all of them to keep the Mighty 97th's mission operating. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US

    C-17
    Turnover
    Crew Chief
    Maintenance
    97 AMW
    97 AMXS

