97 AMXS C-17 Flight B-Roll package

Mr. Jeff Cunningham, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) C-17 flight chief, discusses the 24-hour maintenance schedule and the roles of a production supervisor at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 17, 2024. The 97 AMXS C-17 flight is in charge of 17 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, providing maintenance on all of them to keep the Mighty 97th's mission operating. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)