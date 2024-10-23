Mr. Jeff Cunningham, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) C-17 flight chief, discusses the 24-hour maintenance schedule and the roles of a production supervisor at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 17, 2024. The 97 AMXS C-17 flight is in charge of 17 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, providing maintenance on all of them to keep the Mighty 97th's mission operating. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941305
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-UX118-8410
|Filename:
|DOD_110644141
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 AMXS C-17 Flight B-Roll package, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.