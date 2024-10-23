Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains conduct operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Chaplains assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) give prayers, benedictions, and speak at burial at sea and change of command ceremonies. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941294
    VIRIN: 241022-N-JF009-1001
    Filename: DOD_110644023
    Length: 00:08:22
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains conduct operations, by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Burial at Sea Ceremony
    b-roll
    USS Ronald Reagan (CNV 76)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download