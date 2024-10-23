Chaplains assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) give prayers, benedictions, and speak at burial at sea and change of command ceremonies. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941294
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-JF009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110644023
|Length:
|00:08:22
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains conduct operations, by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.