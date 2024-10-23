Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Commanders Pentagon visit shoutout video

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Players, cheerleaders and staff from the Washington Commanders visited the Pentagon Oct. 22, 2024. Three visitors gave a shoutout to the military and spoke on what service meant to them. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 11:58
    Category: Greetings
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Department of Defense
    NFL
    DOD
    Service
    Pentagon
    Washington Commanders

