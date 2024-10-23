Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Regional Command East Command Message

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    KFOR Regional Command East

    The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team has officially assumed command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command East mission. On day one of command, KFOR RC-E Commander U.S. Army Col. Peter Helzer and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. John Zagyva delivered a message to the unit’s training partners, families back home, and Soldiers currently serving in Kosovo. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Grace Wajler)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 09:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 941254
    VIRIN: 241021-Z-DX231-1001
    Filename: DOD_110643357
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

