The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team has officially assumed command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command East mission. On day one of command, KFOR RC-E Commander U.S. Army Col. Peter Helzer and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. John Zagyva delivered a message to the unit’s training partners, families back home, and Soldiers currently serving in Kosovo. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Grace Wajler)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 09:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|941254
|VIRIN:
|241021-Z-DX231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110643357
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Regional Command East Command Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
