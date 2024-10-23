KFOR Regional Command East Command Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941254" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team has officially assumed command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command East mission. On day one of command, KFOR RC-E Commander U.S. Army Col. Peter Helzer and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. John Zagyva delivered a message to the unit’s training partners, families back home, and Soldiers currently serving in Kosovo. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Grace Wajler)