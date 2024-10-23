Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    10.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. service members from the Benelux area celebrated Hispanic Heritage month at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 07, 2024. The event had food, dancing and posters to celebrate Hispanic culture and to educate and inform those in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 10:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 941252
    VIRIN: 241010-F-IC495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110643305
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

