U.S. service members from the Benelux area celebrated Hispanic Heritage month at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 07, 2024. The event had food, dancing and posters to celebrate Hispanic culture and to educate and inform those in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)