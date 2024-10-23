U.S. service members from the Benelux area celebrated Hispanic Heritage month at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 07, 2024. The event had food, dancing and posters to celebrate Hispanic culture and to educate and inform those in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 10:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|941252
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-IC495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110643305
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
