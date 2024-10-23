Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th MSC recognizes Victim Advocate SSG Kailah Bacon

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Peete 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kailah Bacon, a survey team chief for the 773rd Civil Support Team, 510th Regional Support Group, serves as a Sexual Harassment and Assault Program victim advocate for the 7th Mission Support Command, on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Bacon serves as an Active Guard Reserve Soldier stationed here.

    Bacon speaks on the importance of special programs, such as the SHARP program and the changes the program has made during a 1:00 feature video.

    “Conversations centered around SHARP don’t have to be death by PowerPoint,” said Bacon. “We can have these important conversations without it being taboo. SHARP is no longer a check the block.”

    The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions across the theater.

