7th MSC recognizes Victim Advocate SSG Kailah Bacon

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kailah Bacon, a survey team chief for the 773rd Civil Support Team, 510th Regional Support Group, serves as a Sexual Harassment and Assault Program victim advocate for the 7th Mission Support Command, on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Bacon serves as an Active Guard Reserve Soldier stationed here.



Bacon speaks on the importance of special programs, such as the SHARP program and the changes the program has made during a 1:00 feature video.



“Conversations centered around SHARP don’t have to be death by PowerPoint,” said Bacon. “We can have these important conversations without it being taboo. SHARP is no longer a check the block.”



The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions across the theater.