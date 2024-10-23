Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Test Pilot School Gets Super Tucano, Planning for Mobility Guardian 25, and the Global Household Goods Contract Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, three A-29 Super Tucano aircraft join the Air Force Test Pilot School fleet, allies and partners meet to prepare for next summer's Exercise Mobility Guardian 25 in the Indo-Pacific, and the new Global Household Goods Contract program rolls out to improves the relocation process for service members and their families.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941240
    VIRIN: 241024-F-UO417-8932
    Filename: DOD_110643096
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

