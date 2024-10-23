U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 7, 3rd Marine Brigade, conduct a live-fire coastal defense during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Apurawan Beach, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Amelia Kang and Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 07:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941234
|VIRIN:
|241022-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110643074
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|APURAWAN BEACH, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct Live-Fire Coastal Defense at Apurawan, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.