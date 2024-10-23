Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct Live-Fire Coastal Defense at Apurawan

    APURAWAN BEACH, PHILIPPINES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 7, 3rd Marine Brigade, conduct a live-fire coastal defense during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Apurawan Beach, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Amelia Kang and Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 07:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941234
    VIRIN: 241022-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_110643074
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: APURAWAN BEACH, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct Live-Fire Coastal Defense at Apurawan, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    15thMEU
    KAMANDAG
    KAMANDAG8

