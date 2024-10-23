Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosts 69th anniversary gathering at

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.24.2024

    Video by SETAF Africa 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), hosts a small gathering to celebrate SETAF-AF’s 69th anniversary, which included a ceremonial cake cutting, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 24, 2024. The event also featured a journal presentation by Magda Maselli, daughter of Phil Maselli, who served at SETAF-AF for 43 years. The journal documented the early history of the command. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.

    Shot List
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Gen. Gainey opening comments
    (00:04:53) LONG SHOT: Magda Maselli speaks
    (00:12:39) LONG SHOT: Journal presentation
    (00:13:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Cake cutting

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941233
    VIRIN: 241024-A-ME387-7081
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110643064
    Length: 00:14:13
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Camp Darby
    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogether
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    Italian Republic (Italy)
    Army history and heritage

