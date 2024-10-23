U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Artillery Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 1st Artillery Brigade physically train together at Yatsubetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. Physical training amongst the joint force and bilateral partners builds camaraderie and helps maintain fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 04:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941225
|VIRIN:
|241020-M-MQ870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110642931
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|YATSUBETSU, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KS25| 12th MLR Trains Alongside U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.