374 LRS Airmen load cargo onto C-130J

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a cargo deployment function during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. BM 25-1 is an exercise conducted by Yokota Airmen to maintain operational readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|10.24.2024
|10.24.2024 00:40
|B-Roll
|941218
|240925-F-PM645-1003
|DOD_110642665
|00:03:36
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|3
|3
