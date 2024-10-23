Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 LRS Airmen load cargo onto C-130J

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a cargo deployment function during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. BM 25-1 is an exercise conducted by Yokota Airmen to maintain operational readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 00:40
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Logistics
    C-130J
    Exercise
    Cargo loading
    374th LRS
    Beverly Morning 25-1

