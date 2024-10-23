Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LT Orlosky - Balimore Ravens Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meranda Onouye 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Navy Lt. Allison Orlosky, a dental officer at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, provides a shoutout to her friends and family in Baltimore, Maryland and cheers on the Baltimore Ravens.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 18:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941196
    VIRIN: 241022-N-HK234-4823
    PIN: 241022-N
    Filename: DOD_110642065
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LT Orlosky - Balimore Ravens Shout-out, by PO3 Meranda Onouye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Sports
    NFLRavens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download