Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    R-2515 Airspace Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Blaine Torres 

    412th Test Wing   

    The R-2515 Airspace briefing highlights some, but not all, information contained in the R-2515 Airspace Handbook. Aircrew should review the entire handbook prior to operating in R-2515 and use good judgement for situations not covered.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 17:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941182
    VIRIN: 240909-F-XA200-5001
    Filename: DOD_110641685
    Length: 00:08:49
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, R-2515 Airspace Briefing, by Blaine Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    R-2515 Airspace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download