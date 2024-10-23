The Air Force Wants You To Succeed

Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, emphasizes that the Air Force helps Airmen achieve their dreams in part by matching them with fulfilling careers. Service within the Air Force empowers Airmen like Marsh to achieve education goals, to travel and to challenge themselves professionally and personally. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber; b-roll courtesy of Air Force Recruiting Service)
