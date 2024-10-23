Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in NFL flyover

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Jacksonville Jaguars recognized members from the U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) for their service during a home game, Oct. 6 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The HITRON aircrew performed a flyover and returned to the stadium on the field for their recognition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941165
    VIRIN: 241022-G-PO504-1230
    Filename: DOD_110641261
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    NFL
    USCG
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville
    flyover
    HITRON

