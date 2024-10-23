Coast Guard participates in NFL flyover

The Jacksonville Jaguars recognized members from the U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) for their service during a home game, Oct. 6 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The HITRON aircrew performed a flyover and returned to the stadium on the field for their recognition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
