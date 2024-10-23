Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August 2024 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, and August 26th marks Women's Equality Day. This week, we're hosting our annual Senior Directors Acquisition Training (SDAT). Join MICC Commander Col. Freddy Adams and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman as they deliver this month's GoldenSword message.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 12:14
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Soldier
    Army
    MICC
    WomensEqualityDay
    Golden Sword
    AntiterrorismAwareness

