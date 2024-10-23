KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: 15th MEU Convoys M777 Howitzers Across Palawan

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, convoy vehicles and M777 towed 155 mm howitzers across the island of Palawan from Inagawan Beach to Apurawan Beach, Palawan Province, Philippines, during exercise KAMANDAG 8 on Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PALAWAN PROVINCE, PH
